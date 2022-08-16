First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

