First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

