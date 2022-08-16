Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 376,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

