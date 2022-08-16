Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,395 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4,626.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.16.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,513 shares of company stock worth $4,487,354. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

