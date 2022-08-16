Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

MAT stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

