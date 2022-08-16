Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $258,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
