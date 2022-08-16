Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

