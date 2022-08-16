Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.