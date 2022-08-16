Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
