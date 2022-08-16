Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.