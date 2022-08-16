Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 17,687 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,328,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,426. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

