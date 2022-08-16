Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $268,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

