Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 789,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

