General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

