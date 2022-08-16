Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPN opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

