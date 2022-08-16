Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,470,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,414,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

