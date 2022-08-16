Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

