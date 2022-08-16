iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 900,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

