iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $423.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.59. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.