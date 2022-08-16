iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,418,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

