Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 267.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $259,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 952.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

