Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,658 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

