Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 166,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a market capitalization of $436.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.