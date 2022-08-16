JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,727,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

