Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.