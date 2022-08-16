Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $486.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.35 and a 200 day moving average of $448.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

