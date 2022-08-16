Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 15,454 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1,374.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RA opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.37.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

