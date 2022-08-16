Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,699 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.