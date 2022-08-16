Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FTCS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.