Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

