Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 984 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

