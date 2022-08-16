Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

