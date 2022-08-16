Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.