Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYH opened at $281.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.64.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

