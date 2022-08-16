Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $339,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $202.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

