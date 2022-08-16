Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

REGN stock opened at $643.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

