Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

