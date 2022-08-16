Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

NYSE:MSI opened at $255.37 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

