Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $347,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $320.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

