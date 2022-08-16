Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SKY opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

