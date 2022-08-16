Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,276 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Several research firms have commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,373.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,725 shares of company stock worth $9,835,159. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

