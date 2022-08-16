Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

