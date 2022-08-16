Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,482,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,056 shares of company stock worth $85,107,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

