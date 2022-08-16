Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.