Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

