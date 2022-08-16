Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 204 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after buying an additional 226,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

