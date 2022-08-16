Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 451 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

