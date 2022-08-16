Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $251,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,468,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $43,796,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,708,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Shares of LPLA opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.81. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

