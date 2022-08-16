Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 43.2% Lower Over Last Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $118,383.49 and $9.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

