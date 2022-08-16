Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,054,000 after buying an additional 630,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 508,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after buying an additional 482,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of TRGP opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

