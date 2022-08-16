Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,429 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

MRO stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.